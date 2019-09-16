Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

In line with the large-scale exercises plan, management and movement of Azerbaijani troops that have been put on alert, are implemented, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

In the course of ongoing exercises, the troops occupy concentration areas and form groupings. Combat work is organized at the command and control posts of the troops.

Large-scale operational-tactical exercises with the involvement of various types and branches of troops, Army Corps and military formations, under the leadership of the minister of defense, in accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, started on Sept. 16.

The exercises provide for the development of issues of organizing and conducting a counter-offensive operation in the mountains by delivering preventive strikes to defeat enemy groups and taking possession of advantageous frontiers in the liberated territories.

The exercises will involve up to 10,000 military personnel, more than 100 tanks and armored vehicles, 120 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 20 army and frontline aviation, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

In the course of the exercises to be held in challenging conditions, mountain-woody and rocky terrain, as well as electronic environment, the tasks of organizing the coordination of the actions of the foremost and bypassing units in interoperability with the main attack forces, as well as with artillery, aviation and other elements of the battle formation will be fulfilled.

The main attention will be paid to improving the troops’ control skills, as well as issues of combat, moral-psychological and logistic support.

All actions will take place at various training ranges, training centers with the combat shooting stages in conditions close to real ones.

The exercises will be held until Sept. 20.

