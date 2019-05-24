Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Azerbaijani team has reached the finals of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the aerobic dance among juniors scoring 15.300 points, Trend reports.

Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova represent the team.

The following teams have also reached the finals: Russia (17.250 points), Romania (16.950 points), Hungary (16.900 points), Italy (16.650 points), Germany (15.850 points), Portugal (15.800 points), Spain (15.500 points).

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men’s Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

The qualifications among senior gymnasts – an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance will be held on the second day on May 25. The winners in the team standings among senior gymnasts will be named on the second day.

The finals among juniors and senior gymnasts will be held on the last day of the competition on May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

