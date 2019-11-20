BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Some 5,000 tons of seeds of local and imported varieties were processed during the last season at the newly built seed processing plants of the State Seed Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture in Khachmaz and Sheki cities, Trend reports referring to the Agriculture Ministry.

The mentioned plants can process up to five tons of seeds per hour.

Chairman of the State Seed Fund Emin Aliyev stressed that the use of new varieties and high-quality seeds of agricultural crops increases the yield in individual crops by 20-30 percent.

The wheat processing process consists of four stages. At the first stage, the seeds are cleaned of stones and grass, at the second stage – of small straw and oats, at the third stage – of wheat, at the fourth stage – of wilted wheat. The refined seeds are packed in bags weighing 50 kilograms each.

The seed processing plants consist of an administrative building, a seed center and warehouses for unloading seeds before processing and storage of finished seeds. There also the laboratories which meet the modern standards for selecting seeds in terms of quality and yield.

The main advantage of plants is that seeds are processed with less loss and the process plays an important role in providing producers with high-productive seeds during the season.

The Fund’s centers selling the seeds are operating to provide farmers with high-quality seeds and ensure the access to them. In particular, the centers operate under the Toxumart trademark in Khachmaz and Zagatala districts.

The Toxumart store will open in Jalilabad district soon. In these centers one can review and order the products from both the seed-growing enterprises of the Seed Fund and other local seed producers.

The Toxumart network is expected to be expanded in various districts of the country.

