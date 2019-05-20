Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues will hold the next auction for the privatization of 98 state properties on June 18, Trend reports referring to the committee on May 20.

Among these properties, 32 are small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 15 – joint-stock companies with a package of state-owned shares, 48 – vehicles and three – non-residential areas.

Among the joint stock companies put up for privatization are eight agricultural companies, five transport companies and two industrial companies. Among them are such enterprises as “Anar”, “Zaqatala Findiq”, “Xazar Avtonaqliyyat”.

The non-residential areas which have been put up for privatization are located in Baku, Absheron district and Ganja.

Among the vehicles put up for privatization are “Nissan”, “Hyundai”, “Ford”, “Daewoo”, etc. produced in 1995-2007.

The initial prices range from 1,000 manats to 6,000 manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 20)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source