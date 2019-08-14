Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijani State Border Service showcased ZTR 70s combat vehicle at a military exhibition in Baku, Trend reports on Aug. 14.

The combat vehicle has been fully modernized by the State Border Service.

The vehicle has great maneuverability and is designed for fast and safe transportation of servicemen to the firing grounds.

A 14.5 mm Vladimirov heavy tank machine gun and a 7.62 mm Kalashnikov tank machine gun were installed on the combat vehicle turret, which are capable of destroying light combat vehicles and enemy manpower.

As a result of the modernization, the maximum speed of the combat vehicle increased from 80 to 120 kilometers per hour.

