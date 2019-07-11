Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan (MHI) is carrying out preparatory measures in anticipation of the MHI application, Zaur Aliyev, chairman of the State Agency, said at the closing of the twinning project “Support for the Mandatory Medical Insurance System in Azerbaijan”, funded by the European Union, Trend reports.

A package of services and offers on tariffs is being prepared, the process that determines the methods of financing mandatory medical insurance is being completed, Aliyev said.

He also noted that by the end of 2019, as part of the preparatory work in the cities and regions of the country, educational activities will be held to familiarize the population with health insurance and its benefits.

Aliyev said that over a period of 3.5 years, in three cities of Azerbaijan, namely Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Agdash, a test project on MHI was implemented, which fully paid off and the opinions of international experts prove this.

“Over the past two years, as part of the project, we have worked together with representatives from France, Lithuania and Estonia,” he said.

There are plans to continue such joint projects, he said.

Mandatory medical insurance will be applied in Azerbaijan. from January 1, 2020.

The EU-sponsored twinning project “Support for the Mandatory Medical Insurance System in Azerbaijan” started in August 2017, as a result of cooperation between the State Agency and Lithuanian government agencies on social protection and Expertise France.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source