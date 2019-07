Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani servicemen left for Russia and Uzbekistan to participate in the “Tank Biathlon”, “Field Kitchen” and “Military Medical Relay” contests to be held as part of the “International Army Games-2019”, Trend reports on July 27 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The competitions will be held on August 3-17.

