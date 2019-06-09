Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

The units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire regime on the front line, once again committed a provocation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on June 9, Trend reports.

“On 9 June, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Elshan Khalilov was killed by an enemy shot in the direction of the Tartar district of the front.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deep condolences to the family and relatives of the shehid (martyr)!” said the statement.

