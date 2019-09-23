Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azercosmos OJSC, an Azerbaijani satellite operator, opens a quotation survey for the selection of an insurer for voluntary medical insurance, Trend reports referring to the company.

Those willing to participate should send proposals until 18:00 on Sept. 26, 2019. Bids will be opened at 09:00 on Sept. 27, 2019.

Phone: (+994 12) 565 00 55

Contact person: Jeyhun Aliyev

Azercosmos, the only satellite operator in Caucasus, was established in 2010. Currently, Azercosmos operates two communications satellites Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and a low-orbit satellite Azersky.

