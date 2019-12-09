BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Azerbaijani-Russian relations have switched to a new level, Russian Minister for Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 9.

The minister noted that the signing of two protocols on December 9, the opening of the HayatFarm pharmaceutical plant, laying the foundation for helicopter maintenance and repair plant in Pirallahi town and Penopleks building materials plant are taking Azerbaijani-Russian relations from the level of trade relations to the level of deep integration.

“The signing of the program on cooperation in the agricultural sector implies not only the exchange of agricultural food products, but also the exchange of fertilizers, agricultural equipment and infrastructure, as well as the exchange of experience in the field of veterinary medicine and the fight against infections in crop production – in other words, cooperation in this sector has switched to a completely different stage,” said Oreshkin.

The protocol in the field of tourism is also an equally important result of today’s meeting, the minister noted, adding that in particular, efforts are aimed at increasing mutual passenger traffic.

“Russia’s potential and Azerbaijan’s aspiration open up wide opportunities for the development, expansion and deepening of economic relations between the two countries,” Oreshkin said.

The 18th meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is taking place in the Baku Business Center. The event is attended by deputy heads of all Azerbaijani ministries, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbul oglu, Russian Minister for Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin and other high-ranking officials.

As part of the meeting, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Minister for Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin signed a cooperation program in the field of agriculture and tourism between Russia and Azerbaijan for 2020-2022.

There are also plans to open HayatFarm pharmaceutical plant, helicopter maintenance and repair plant in Pirallahi town and the Penopleks building materials plant.

