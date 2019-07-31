Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

The number of crimes in the jurisdiction of all state investigation bodies increased by 690 and reached 13,534 in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the statement made at an expanded meeting in the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office dedicated to the activity of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the results of regional meetings in January-June 2019.

Some 91.7 percent of these cases were investigated by the interior bodies and the prosecutor’s office. Some 88.5 percent account for minor offenses which do not pose a danger to the public, and only 11.5 percent – heinous crimes.

As a result of the measures, 82.4 percent of crimes, as well as 163 crimes unsolved in previous years were solved.

The number of facts of intentional homicide, intentional infliction of light bodily injuries, property crimes, road accidents and the number of victims of these accidents increased in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

