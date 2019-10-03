Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Azerbaijani companies will present their products at the Anuga 2019 International Food Fair in the German city of Cologne, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

At the fair to be held Oct. 5-6, 18 Azerbaijani companies involved in food production will be represented.

Anuga 2019 is one of the biggest food fairs in the world. Every year, companies from more than 100 countries participate in the fair.

The main motto of the fair is “Quality and safety of products.” The first Anuga fair took place in 1924.

