Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a newly constructed 44-flat building for the earthquake-affected families in Shamakhi district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential administration.

Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov informed the president of the conducted work.

President Aliyev viewed conditions created at a flat of Fardar Hasanov.

The president talked to the family members at the tea table.

Fardar Hasanov and his mother Khuraman Hasanova thanked the president for his attention and care.

