President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Sultanate of Oman Qasim Mohamad Salim Al Salhi, Trend reports on Aug. 2 referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

