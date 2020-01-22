BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga in Davos.

The sides exchanged views on the deepening of relations between Azerbaijan and Mongolia even further. They noted that there were wide opportunities for cooperation in the field of agriculture, especially in the livestock sector. The investment opportunities in the copper and gold mining industry were discussed.

During the conversation, it was noted that Mongolian students were currently studying in Azerbaijani universities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source