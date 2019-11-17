BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said.

“It is on the occasion of the National holiday of the Sultanate of Oman that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you, the people of your country,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this prominent day I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Oman.”

