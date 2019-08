Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

A new residential complex is being constructed for the inhabitants of the unfit buildings in Pirallahi district, Trend reports on Aug. 7 referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the apartments of the new complex.

story will be updated

