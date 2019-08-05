Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to US counterpart Donald Trump, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of armed attacks in the states of Texas, Ohio and Illinois,” President Aliyev said.

“On the occasion of these terrible events, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and all the people of America, and wish those injured the soonest recovery,” the president added.

