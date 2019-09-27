Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

“I have been deeply saddened by the news of the death of the former President of the French Republic, outstanding statesman Jacques Chirac,” President Aliyev said.

“Jacques Chirac owned great achievements in the development and strengthening of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France,” the president said. “President Heydar Aliyev and President Jacques Chirac had strong friendly relations. Their meetings and discussions determined the course of development of bilateral relations between our countries. Thanks to the joint efforts of the presidents, the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and France have covered a long road of development.”

“I have the most pleasant recollections of the numerous meetings with President Jacques Chirac. These meetings gave an important impetus to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijani-French relations,” Aliyev noted.

“In recognition of special merits in the development of Azerbaijani-French relations, Jacques Chirac was awarded the highest award in our country – the Order of Heydar Aliyev, and I presented this order to Jacques Chirac myself,” he added. “Sharing in the bitterness over this bereavement, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself personally, I express my deepest condolences to you, the people of France and the family of the deceased.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source