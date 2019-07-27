Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Peru Martin Vizcarra Cornejo, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
“I heartily congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Peru.
I hope that bilateral relations between our countries will develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation,” President Aliyev said.
“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and your people,” he added.
