Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated King of Spain Felipe VI, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national day of the Kingdom of Spain,” the president said.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Spain everlasting peace and prosperity,” President Aliyev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source