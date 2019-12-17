BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Trend reports.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my cordial congratulations to you and your people,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Qatar relations will always develop and broaden in line with the interests of our peoples,” President Aliyev added.

“On this prominent day, I wish strong health and happiness to you and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Qatar,” the president said.

