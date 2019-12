BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the 220/110/10 kV Mushfig substation of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the president of the conducted work.

