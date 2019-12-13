BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch “Lachin” – the first tanker built at Baku Shipyard on the order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company.

The launch of Ro-Pax type ferry boat “Azerbaijan” and newly-purchased platform supply vessels “Shahdag”, “Khojaly”, “Guba”, “Murovdag” and “Savalan” was also held with the participation of the president.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source