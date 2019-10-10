Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkmenistan for a working visit to attend a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

At Ashgabat International Airport, President Aliyev was met by Head of Secretariat of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Burutin, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev and other high-ranking officials.

