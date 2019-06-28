Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to renovate Khojasan-Lokbatan (11th km) road in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

Under the presidential order, 13.5 m manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction and renovation of the road connecting three residential areas with a total population of 64,000 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source