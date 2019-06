Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has arrived on a visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to attend the 5th summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Trend reports.

During the visit, Novruz Mammadov met with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah.

