Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

An Azerbaijani pavilion was created in the Friendship House at the Alabino range within the International Army Games-2019, Trend reports on Aug. 6 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The expositions showcased in the Azerbaijani pavilion, which reflect Azerbaijan’s history, culture, traditions and life, cause great interest among the participants and guests of the competition.

