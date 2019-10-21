Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

A delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov has departed for Japan to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito, Trend reports referring to the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Over 2,000 representatives from 174 countries are expected to attend the ceremony.

The current Emperor of Japan Naruhito ascended the throne on May 1, 2019. By the decision of the emperor’s enthronement commission, the main part of the ceremony will be held on Oct. 22.

