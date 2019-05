Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament ratified the agreement “On staff training for serving in police and in the internal troops of the CIS members”, Trend reports on May 30.

The issue of its approval was put up for the discussion at today’s plenary session of the parliament.

At the session, the importance of the ratification of this document by Azerbaijan was stressed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source