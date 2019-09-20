Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

There may be certain difficulties in the operation of information systems of hospitals at the first stage of the transition to the mandatory medical insurance in Azerbaijan, Zaur Aliyev, chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, said.

Aliyev made the remarks at the event entitled “Medical Business Forum: Current Situation and Prospects” in Baku, Trend reports on Sept. 20.

He reminded that the mandatory medical insurance system in the country will be applied from January 2020, in connection with which the preparatory work is underway.

“A management system will be created in all hospitals till late 2019,” Aliyev said. “The information will be exchanged electronically by integrating into our system.”

“It is possible that initially, the work of information systems of hospitals will not be so easy during the transition to the mandatory medical insurance in Azerbaijan, but registration and other core modules will work properly,” he added. “The system is already being established and is being tested.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source