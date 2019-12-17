BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In order to connect the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway with Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a 280 kilometer railway line should be laid in Turkey, and this will require investments worth about $2 billion, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said at a press conference held in the headquarters of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Trend reports Dec. 17.

To date, 300,000 tons of cargo have been transported along the BTK railway, the chairman said.

The work is underway to intensify transportation, Gurbanov noted.

“This direction is actively used by Russian companies,” added the chairman. “The work is also underway with the Kazakh side on additional cargo transportation.”

Regarding the passenger transportation along the BTK railway, Gurbanov noted that a test run of the passenger train has been carried out, and after signing the relevant documents, passenger transportation will be started.

