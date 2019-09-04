Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

The Azerbaijani MPs including Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Chairman of the Silk Road Support Group of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev and member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA Tahir Mirkishili will visit Switzerland on September 5, Trend reports on Sept. 4 referring to the parliament.

The MPs will take part in the OSCE PA’s Silk Road Support Group international conference entitled “One Belt, One Road Initiative as a Leading Force for Sustainable Development Goals” to be held in the municipality of Andermatt.

During the event, Guliyev will deliver an introductory speech entitled “Our Group as Leading Force of OSCE Values”, and Mirkishili will make a report entitled “Sustainable Financing and Risk Reduction”.

Topics such as “Sustainable infrastructure is path to success”, “Good governance, transparency and the fight against corruption” and “Building the future” will be discussed at the conference.

The visit will end on September 8.

