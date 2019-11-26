BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijan’s working group on parliamentary relations with Kazakhstan Adil Aliyev and MP Nagif Hamzayev have arrived to Nur-Sultan city in Kazakhstan to participate in the international conference on the topic “Institution of Presidency: Kazakhstan’s Model”, Trend reports Nov. 26.

During the conference, Adil Aliyev will take part in discussions on the establishment of the institution of presidency in Kazakhstan, the role of the country’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening the Kazakh state, creating and developing parliamentary traditions.

Hamzayev will take part in the first meeting of young MPs of the Turkic world on the topic “Value of Youth and Parliamentary Solidarity”.

One of the main objectives of the event is to create the opportunity for the exchange of experience of young MPs within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA). The visit will end Nov. 28.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source