BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani MPs Tahir Mirkishili and Rasim Musabayov will leave for Tbilisi Dec. 7 to attend the 8th Ordinary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament Dec. 6.

The following topics will be discussed at the session of the session and in committees: “Reforms in the educational sphere in the EU and Eastern Partnership countries – challenges and opportunities”, “Parliamentary control as a means in strengthening democracy, accountability and effectiveness of state structures in the Eastern Partnership countries”, “Solidarity and convergence in the energy sector towards progressive regulatory framework,” and “Simplification of digitalization for stimulation and efficiency of economic growth in the EU and Eastern Partnership countries.”

The MPs will deliver speeches on the above mentioned issues.

The visit will end Dec. 10.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source