Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The delegation consisting of the Azerbaijani MPs Shahin Ismayilov, Kamran Bayramov, Sona Aliyeva and Kamran Nabizade is participating in the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union dedicated to “Role of parliaments and possible mechanisms for strengthening international law, contribution to regional cooperation” in the capital of Serbia – Belgrade, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

More than 1,700 delegates from 154 countries are participating in the event.

story will be updated

