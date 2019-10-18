Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Speaker of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan delivered speech at the 141-st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Belgrade, Serbia, Trend reports on Oct. 18.

While speaking about the principles of international law, Mirzoyan called on all countries to “respect the provisions stipulated in the UN Charter” and, citing unfounded arguments, he voiced a demand for the termination of the operation “Peace Spring”, being conducted by Turkey against terrorists.

While commenting on the Armenian speaker’s speech at the same meeting, Member of the Azerbaijani delegation, MP Kamran Bayramov said that Armenia itself is a country that grossly violates international law and its universal principles, while four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, associated with the military aggression of this country against Azerbaijan, remain unfulfilled during more than 25 years.

Regarding Mirzoyan’s appeal to respect the UN Charter, the Azerbaijani MP reminded that the 25th clause of the Charter testifies to the need for members of the Organization to fulfill the decisions of the UN Security Council and Mirzoyan’s appeal must primarily be addressed to Armenia itself.

Morever, Bayramov stressed that the recent groundless statements made by the Armenian prime minister during a trip to the occupied Azerbaijani territories testify that this aggressor ignores international law and does not recognize the decisions of such authoritative international organizations as the UN.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

