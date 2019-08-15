Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan is taking consecutive measures to develop the information society, improve the quality of the internet in the regions and bring it to the level of Baku, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The work is underway in Baku on the uninterrupted and high-quality provision of telecommunications services using the Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPON) technology, with the help of which users will be able to receive telephone, internet and TV services along a fiber optic line laid till the apartment.

In order to provide high-speed wireless internet services to Azerbaijani citizens, the implementation of the relevant project for the provision of modern telecommunication services through LTE technology continues in Azerbaijan.

At the same time, in order to expand the provision of broadband internet services in the regions, the volumes of installation of broadband internet equipment and the telephone network in the telephone exchange are increasing.

A project to create a Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing /Multiprotocol Label Switching (DWDM/MPLS) network has also been developed and a contract has been concluded with the relevant companies. Creation of the network is planned in the near future.

The main objective of the project is to create a high-performance transmission network, bring the network bandwidth up to 100 gigabits per second and ensure high-speed internet across all nodes.

The ministry noted that as a result of the work done, 80 percent of Azerbaijan’s population already are internet users. Some 73 percent of the population are users of broadband internet.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source