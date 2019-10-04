Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Since the beginning of this year, inspections conducted through an electronic database, have revealed hundreds of cases related to the illegal receipt of targeted social assistance in Azerbaijan from individuals working in private companies, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

He was at the conference on the completion of a joint twinning project implemented with the support of the EU.

The minister noted that for the nine months of this year, more than 800 similar cases were revealed.

“At the same time, as a result of applying the appropriate measures against 2,500 recipients of illegal targeted social assistance, 13 million manats were allocated to the state budget,” he added.

The minister noted that more than 70,000 families receive targeted social assistance in Azerbaijan.

“The average volume of targeted social assistance in the country is 200 manats, and this indicator, according to our forecasts, will increase by the end of the year,” he said. “As the results of electronic checks conducted in this area have shown, cases have been identified in private companies when recipients of illegal targeted social assistance were employees of these companies. Mostly such offenses have been identified in the field of private entrepreneurship.”

He added that the ministry intends to continue monitoring in this direction in order to expose persons committing illegal activities in this area.

($1= 1.7 manats on Oct. 4)

