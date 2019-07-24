Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of mid-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry for 25 million manats on July 30, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Some 250,000 securities, with par value of 100 manats each and a maturity of 728 days, will be placed at the auction. The interest rate will be 8 percent per annum.

Interest payments during the circulation period will be made four times. The maturity of the bonds is July 27, 2021.

During the auction, non-competitive bids may take up to 20 percent of the bond issue.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital investment company will be the issue underwriter.

($1=1.7 AZN on July 24)

