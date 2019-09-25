Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Most of the air pollutant in Baku is caused by the transport sector, Head of Azerbaijan’s National Hydrometeorological Department under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said at a press conference on Sept. 25, Trend reports.

She said that while industrial enterprises in the 1970s and 1980s polluted the atmosphere in cities by 70-80 percent, the situation has changed in recent times.

“If in 2005 industrial waste accounted for 53 percent and waste from transport for 47 percent, then currently transport accounts for 80 percent of emissions. These mainly consist of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, sulfur gas, hydrocarbons, etc.,” she said.

According to her, unlike emissions from transport, the emissions of most industrial enterprises to the atmosphere reach a certain height, which leads to their rapid dispersion, and a relative decrease in concentration.

She also said that to improve the quality of air in the atmosphere of the city, preference should be given to alternative transport with less emissions of harmful substances. These include electric vehicles and hybrid cars.

