The living conditions of 4.2 million people improved as a result of the social reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in January-June 2019, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks in Baku at a meeting of the board of the ministry, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

“Thus, an increase in the minimum salary this year allowed raising the salary of 950,000 people,” he said. “Moreover, the salary of 400,000 employees increased by 20-50 percent.”

“Allowances and pensions of 600,000 citizens, including 300,000 disabled people, increased on average by 100 percent, allowances and pensions of about 500,000 internally displaced people – by 50 percent,” Babayev said. “The scholarships of more than 100,000 students have also greatly increased.”

“The minimum pensions of 650,000 people will increase by 72 percent, however, from September 1, pensions of 94,000 people will increase in connection with an increase in the salaries of civil servants,” he said. “The issues of problem loans of 800,000 citizens were also resolved.”

“The implementation of the DOST (Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security) project in May 2019, which allowed the country to reach a new level of development in the field of social services, affected this improvement,” the minister said.

“More than 23,000 people used DOST services, 93 percent of citizens were fully pleased with the services, while four percent were not fully pleased,” Babayev said.

Another achievement is the pension assignment in e-form since the beginning of this year, which was the country’s first proactive service.

This e-system made it possible to realize the right to retirement for people whose pension assignment was delayed in the past. As a result, over the six months of this year, the pension assignment increased by 67.7 percent.

As a result of automation of the mechanism for assigning benefits and scholarships in this form this year, the rights under these types of social security of more than 180,000 people will be realized.

