Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade met with participants of the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 contest at the Olympic stadium, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Guluzade stressed that today there is a need for qualified young personnel in the information and communication sphere.

He also spoke about the conditions created for young people.

The minister also answered the participants’ questions.

AzInTelecom company, part of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, in partnership with R.I.S.K, Azercell, TrendMicro and Bestcomp companies, held the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 contest. During the hackathons, programmers must jointly solve various tasks and develop IT projects.

—-

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source