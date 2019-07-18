Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in the field of ICT, as well as other sectors of the economy, are greatly developing, said the Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade while speaking at a press conference held during the 25th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computers and e-Commerce (Elecomp 2019) held in Tehran, Trend reports.

In addition, according to Guluzade, a meeting was held July 17 with representatives of Iran, Turkey and Russia, where they discussed the deepening and development of relations in a regional format.

The minister also expressed satisfaction with the exhibition, noting that it also includes Azerbaijani companies and start-ups. He invited Iranian companies to take part in the upcoming BakuTel exhibition in Baku, as well as to operate in Azerbaijan.

