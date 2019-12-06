BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Anastasia Savchenko – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has commented on the claims of the Armenian delegation to the program of the 14th meeting of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), which is being held in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

“Before we continue the conference, I would like to clarify the further working procedure and thank all the delegations for their active participation in the anniversary conference,” Jabbarov said.

“I cannot but touch upon the speeches of colleagues from neighboring Armenia, either. I understand their reaction, and I think that it needs to be divided into two parts. The first – in essence and in content what TRACECA is about. I would like to thank all the colleagues who in their speeches have convincingly enough, in a simple manner, presented numbers and expressed their opinion on this matter.”

“From my side, I consider it my duty to focus on the second part,” Jabbarov noted. “First, because I understand well the reaction of our neighbors, since they came from Yerevan to Baku and see Baku with their own eyes.”

“The Azerbaijani side prefers constructive approach,” Jabbarov added. “We know that the destructive approach is simpler, and, unfortunately, the results of this destructive policy are visible in a neighboring country, which is isolated from a great number of projects and has driven itself into the transport and economic impasse, and, apparently, doesn’t want to get out.”

The minister further noted that TRACECA project became possible 20 years ago, in ways thanks to active work of the Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

“The Azerbaijani side, when drawing up its cultural program for the anniversary event, proceeds from absolutely understandable aspects of relations accepted in any civilized society,” Jabbarov said.

The minister also touched upon the issue of erecting a monument in the center of Yerevan (to Garegin Ter-Harutyunyan, who served to the German fascists under the nickname Garegin Nzhdeh).

“Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism, so one more time think about what people you are erecting monuments to,” Jabbarov added. “Meanwhile, we have an individual cultural program especially for you.”

The minister also invited the Armenian delegation to visit the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, where there’s an exhibition devoted to the city of Iravan.

“It was kindly provided to us by our colleagues from the Georgian museum, in which this exhibition is held constantly,” the Azerbaijani minister said. “Believe me, you will learn a lot of new things that you cannot read about the history of the Iravan khanate, the history of the founding of Iravan city. But this is only if you are interested. Meanwhile, TRACECA is moving forward.”

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Armen Simonyan, speaking at the conference, said that he doesn’t understand some of the events that are included in the conference program. In particular, Simonyan was wondering why the conference participants should visited the Alley of Honor in Baku.

The Alley of Honor is a memorial cemetery located in the upland part of Baku, it includes alleys along which Azerbaijan’s leaders, prominent figures of culture, science, literature, art, Heroes of the Soviet Union, politicians and revolutionaries are buried.

