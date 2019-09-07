Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijani leasing company “Qafqaz Lizinq” has withdrawn the issued securities from circulation and canceled them, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) Sept. 7.

The reason for the withdrawal and cancellation of securities from circulation was a change in the type of the leasing company from an open joint stock company to a limited liability company.

In total, 660 uncertified ordinary registered shares with state registration number of securities AZ100100891 with a nominal value of 1,000 manats each have been withdrawn from circulation.

Qafqaz Lizinq LLC is a financial leasing company, the foundation of which was laid on October 30, 2007.

