Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan is completing work on digitalization of a single database of vacant jobs, said the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Metin Karimli, Trend reports.

The deputy minister made the remarks during his speech at a briefing held in connection with the meeting revolving around the ways for solving the main problems of labor migrants against the backdrop of global crises in a changing world, held by the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families.

According to him, the database will soon be launched and made available to Azerbaijani citizens and foreigners working in the country.

Karimli noted that foreigners in Azerbaijan are mainly employed in the oil and gas industry, the construction sector and the service sector.

“A foreigner who wants to work in Azerbaijan, according to the existing quotas on the labor activity of foreigners in Azerbaijan, turns to the State Migration Service, after which the service, after receiving the conclusions of the Ministry of Labor and other government agencies, issues them work permits,” he said.

