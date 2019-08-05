Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Chairman of the Supreme Audit Institution of the Republic of Korea sent a letter to head of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov with a request to support his candidacy in the upcoming election to the UN board of auditors, Trend reports referring to the chamber.

The election will be held this autumn for the period of 2020-2026.

The issues of expanding cooperation between the two supreme audit institutions, as well as cooperation within the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), were also discussed during the meeting with Korean ambassador to Azerbaijan Kim Tong-op.

In particular, the discussions on cooperation in strengthening external state financial control and the exchange of experience were held.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source