Azerbaijani karatekas took part in the traditional international tournament Bazel Open in Basel city, Switzerland, Trend reports on Sept. 3 referring to the Azerbaijan National Karate Federation.

Member of the Azerbaijani national team Shahin Atamov became the champion in the competition among masters, while Novruz Aliyev and Ilaha Gasimova won bronze medals.

Ilaha Gasimova (up to 55 kilograms) and Farida Aliyeva (68+ kilograms) ranked second in individual competitions, while Novruz Aliyev (up to 75 kilograms) ranked third. In total, Azerbaijani athletes won six medals at the Bazel Open.

Some 788 athletes from 28 countries took part in the anniversary tournament dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the competition.

Other members of the Azerbaijani national team did not go to Switzerland because of the preparation for the Karate1 Premier League tournament to be held in Tokyo at the end of the week.

President of the Azerbaijan National Karate Federation Yashar Bashirov, who was also invited to the tournament, took part in the award ceremony.

