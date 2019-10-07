Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

A competition within the Karate-1 Premier League series ended in Moscow, Russia, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan National Karate Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented by 20 athletes, three of whom won medals.

Rafael Aghayev (75 kg) and Irina Zaretskaya (68 kg) became champions.

Aghayev defeated Yermek Yaynazarov (Kazakhstan) in the final with the result of 1:0, while Zaretskaya defeated Li Gong (China) with the score of 5:0.

Nurana Aliyeva (50 kg) won the rival from Japan in the battle for the bronze model.

The competition was attended by 642 karateka from 85 countries, and Azerbaijan ranked the third.

